Hyderabad: One more held in Begum Bazaar killing

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:27 PM, Mon - 23 May 22

Representational image

Hyderabad: The Shahinayathgunj police have on Monday reportedly taken one more person into custody in connection with the murder of businessman Neeraj Panwar last Friday.

Panware was waylaid and attacked on Friday evening by a group of six persons when he was going along with his grandfather on a scooter in Begum Bazaar. Panwar had married Sanjana, who belonged to a different caste a year and half ago against the wishes of her family.

Four persons were arrested on Saturday, while two suspects were absconding. One of them was reportedly taken into custody and is being interrogated.

Meanwhile members of the Marwari Samaj and Panwar’s relatives took out a candle light rally in Begum Bazaar demanding capital punishment to the suspects. They also demanded trial in a fast track court.

Also read: Inter-caste marriage killing: Cops grill four suspects in Hyderabad

Intercaste marriage killing: Four in custody

Love marriage: Man stabbed to death in public view in Hyderabad

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .