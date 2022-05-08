Hyderabad: Online cricket betting racket busted

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:03 PM, Sun - 8 May 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Yet another cricket betting racket was busted by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (Central) team who caught one person from Musheerabad on Sunday. An amount of Rs. 44,600 was seized from him.

Gandam Srinivas (36) of Kachiguda is a native of Shadnagar in Ranga Reddy district. He along with one Naresh, of Mahabubnagar was organising online cricket betting on ‘Betexch.net” on the ongoing IPL matches.

“On information he was caught at Vintage Bar and Restaurant, near RTC cross roads, where he was camping and organising the betting” said the police. Efforts are on to nab Naresh, who is absconding.

