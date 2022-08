Hyderabad Open Tennis tournament from Saturday

Published Date - 07:06 PM, Fri - 12 August 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Open Tennis Association is going to conduct a tennis tournament at the Lake View Tennis Academy, Moinabad, from Saturday.

Sponsored by T Uadaykumar Reddy of TANLA Solutions, the tournament will be held in 30+, 40+, 50+, 60+ and 70+ age categories. The 30+ category is being introduced for the first time.

The tournament will have a prize money of Rs 3 lakh.