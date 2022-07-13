Hyderabad: Osman Sagar to get Landscape Park

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:45 PM, Wed - 13 July 22

The park is said to become one-stop destination for nature lovers and connoisseurs of art and culture.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is all set to get one more tourist attraction with the Landscape Park at Osman Sagar by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) with an estimated cost of Rs 35.60 crore expected to be ready by this Dasara.

Sprawled over 5.5 acre, the park apart from all regular features of a well-set up lung space will also a unique space to hold cultural events with Osman Sagar as a backdrop. Thus, the HMDA envisages the development as a one-stop destination not only for nature lovers but also for connoisseurs of art and culture.

Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar on Wednesday inspected the works related to the park that are presently underway.

A swanky entrance pavilion with welcome arches, an entrance plaza, walkways and art pavilions make this lung space different from other parks in and around the city. The Landscape Park, which already has a locational advantage due to Osman Sagar making it scenic, will further be decked-up with colourful illumination. Tenders have already been invited for providing decorative lighting. In addition to this, the flower terrace will make this park more beautiful.

The facility under development will also boast of an open air theatre, picnic spaces, inner access roads, kids play area, food courts and toilets. In addition to these amenities, a central pavilion with a ticketing counter and guard room will also be built. “Presently, landscape works are under progress and 90 per cent of works including constructions of pavilions have been completed,” said a HMDA official.