Hyderabad: Pahadishareef police identify murder victim

Even as the Pahadishareef police and family members were searching, Puran Singh’s body was found stuffed in a water drum floating in the Musi River stream

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:58 PM, Fri - 26 May 23

Hyderabad: The Pahadishareef police have got a breakthrough in the murder case of an unidentified man which was reported on Thursday, with the victim being identified on Friday.

Officials said the victim was identified as Puran Singh (30), a resident of Patel Nagar in Bandlaguda under Chandrayangutta police station limits, and a pushcart vendor.

Puran Singh went missing from his house on May 22 and based on a complaint from his wife Mamata Devi, the Chandrayangutta police booked a missing case and took up investigation.

Even as the police and family members were searching, Puran Singh’s body was found stuffed in a water drum floating in the Musi River stream on Thursday.

Investigation indicated that the assailants may have killed him elsewhere and dumped his body in the water, which came floating and reached Pahadishareef.

Pahadishareef police said the case would be altered and transferred to Chandrayangutta police for further investigation. The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue and handed over to the family after autopsy in the evening.

