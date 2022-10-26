Hyderabad: Parents pitch for reopening of DAV Public School

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:34 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

Hyderabad: Parents of BSD DAV Public School, Banjara Hills, exuded confidence that the school would be reopened soon. During a meeting held with Director of School Education, A Sridevasena, which was also attended by the representatives of the school management, here on Wednesday, a total of 434 parents pitched for reopening of the school and they have put forward 12 demands including reinstating the school’s license by the government.

Listing out their demands, parents sought access to surveillance cameras and wanted the constitution of a parent-teacher committee with a government official as a member. They also sought a thorough background check of all the staff working in the school besides demanding that teachers with misconduct be immediately dismissed from their duties.

Apart from the constitution of a parent-teacher committee, parents wanted a quarterly scrutiny by the DAV senior management on the school functioning and guidelines. They asked the school management to set up grievance portal and address the grievances promptly. While forwarding their demands, the parents also sought takeover of the school administration by the new DAV management.

“Keeping kids’ academics and future in view, majority parents want reopening of the school. School representatives who attended the meeting agreed to 99 per cent of the demands put forward by parents. The School Education director has asked them to submit a report, which I think will be submitted on Thursday,” said Naveen, whose child is studying in the Class VI in the School.

Earlier, the State government had stripped the school’s recognition following allegations of sexual assault on a four-year old girl by the principal’s driver. Following this decision, parents were given three options- relocating the children to nearby school by the government, refund of fee paid by parents and reopening the school with revised guidelines.