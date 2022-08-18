Hyderabad: Parsi Food Festival at Mercure Hotel from August 19 to 28

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:23 PM, Thu - 18 August 22



Hyderabad: They say Parsis’ simple mantra for life is khao piyo majja karo. Translated it means eat, drink and have fun. This very vibe is set to come alive at Caynne – a multi-cuisine restaurant at Mercure Hotel as they host the Parsi Food Festival.

Starting from 19 August till 28 August, one can enjoy delicious Parsi food prepared by Home Chef Daisy Homi Chenoy during dinner from 7 pm to 11 pm.

Along with Chenoy, Executive Chef Ganesh’s carefully crafted menu will offer exclusive delicacies like chicken farcha, paneer chutney pattise, aloo gosh, sali marghi, prawns moli, fried brinjal rings, bhida per edu, drumstick noras, and others.

And going by the popular belief that Parsis cannot end a meal without a sweet dish, for desserts the famous lagan nu custard and caramel custard can be expected.

The buffet is priced at Rs 1499 plus taxes for one individual. Along with mouth-watering food, the ambiance at Mercure Hyderabad KCP is top-notch. The hotel is also known for its several food festivals that bring out the best of different cuisines.