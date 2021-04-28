Hyderabad: Pedestrian, two motorists injured in accident

By | Published: 12:09 am

Hyderabad: Another incident of jaywalking saw a pedestrian and two motorists being injured in Jeedimetla here on Monday evening. A video clip of the accident, which shows the pedestrian jaywalking across the road and the bike with two riders hitting him, is making rounds on social media on Tuesday.

After hitting the pedestrian who suddenly crossed the road, the rider and pillion rider, both without helmets, went ahead skidding along with the bike up to a few metres, barely escaping from getting hit by other vehicles on the busy road. The pedestrian was flung in the air. Local people ran to their rescue and shifted them to the hospital. The Jeedimetla police are investigating.

