Hyderabad: Pickpocket gang targeting bus passengers held

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:41 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A three-member gang of pickpockets, who targeted RTC bus passengers and stole valuables, was arrested by the Gopalapuram police on Wednesday. The police recovered gold ornaments worth Rs.4.1 lakh from Syed Ismail, K.Laxman and Mohd.Akram, all from Mangar Basti in Mallepally.

Police said the gang was involved in cases in Afzalgunj, Mirchowk, GRP Secunderabad, Abid Road, Kachiguda, Narayanaguda, Kalwakurty and Raidurgam police stations.

Laxman was detained under the Preventive Detention Act by the Afzalgunj police in 2021.