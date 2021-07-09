Hyderabad, please mind your mask

By | Published: 1:07 am

Hyderabad: Going around with a mask covering most part of your face, after taking all the trouble to look good, is certainly something difficult. But then, Covid-19 is still around, and more importantly, the ‘mama log’ are watching, ready with a ‘cash prize’, albeit for them, of Rs 1,000.

So what do ingenious Hyderabadis do?

Some conveniently forget the mask at home. Others take it with them, but forget that it is not a protective sunshield from the sun and leave it dangling from the jaw. Others appear to have a thing for large earrings, which is what we understand from the way they hang their masks from their ears, by one loop.

The whole point of wearing a mask, to cover the nose and mouth, is lost on most. Our photographers went around clicking the Hyderabad way of wearing the mask, and saw youngsters roaming around without them, parents wearing masks but not getting one for their kid, many wearing it like neckbands wound to the ears, many more leaving the nose out of the affair and also, some wearing loose ones, letting the entire air pass through. The most common sight was the mask as chin strap, be it man, woman or child.

Mask up, Hyderabad. The virus is still around.

