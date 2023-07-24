Hyderabad police alerts states on Rs. 712 crore fraud gang with global terror links

The Cybercrime police had arrested nine persons some of whom are having links to Dubai and China based persons, who are suspected to be masterminds of the fraud.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:11 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have informed their counterparts in other States about the arrest of the gang, which is allegedly, involved in the Rs. 712 crore investment fraud having global and terror links.

The Cybercrime police had arrested nine persons some of whom are having links to Dubai and China based persons, who are suspected to be masterminds of the fraud.

The arrested persons are Prakash Mulchandbhai Prajapati, Kumar Prajapati, Naimuddin Wahiuddin Shaik, Gagan Kumar Soni, Parveez alias Guddu, Shameer Khan, Mohammed Munawar, Shah Sumair and Arul Dass.

The gang operated through WhatsApp and Telegram apps and sent messages to people randomly assuring huge profits on investments. After a person registered with the fake company they were conned into transferring money into different bank accounts maintained by the fraudsters.

During investigation, the police found that the gang had duped around 745 persons across the country and the victims had complained at the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) 1093 number.

Cases are registered in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and several other States. “We are informing the police where the cases are registered about the arrest of the gang. It is being done to get more information about the crime pattern and check if there are more links to any terror groups,” said an official.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sought details about the case from the Hyderabad police. The Hyderabad Cybercrime police found that some of the applications used for converting the money into crypto currency were used by a terror organization Hezbollah.

The Enforcement Directorate officials met the officials of the Hyderabad police and sought details about the case. The police during investigation found that money fraudulently collected from the victims was diverted to Dubai through 66 bank accounts and hundreds of crores of rupees were transferred.