Hyderabad: Police announce arrest in Meerpet rape case

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:00 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Meerpet police on Wednesday announced the arrest of S.Ratan Singh and a boy juvenile, involved in the kidnap and rape case of a minor girl on Saturday.

According to the police, the victim’s family had shifted to Meerpet three months ago and became friends with Ratan Singh, from the same neighbourhood.

Also Read Minor girl gang-raped by three youngsters in Hyderabad

On Saturday night, when the victim went to a nearby temple, Ratan Singh and the boy juvenile took her along with them on a scooter to a secluded spot and both raped her. Later, fearing consequences, they dropped her back near her house and fled from the spot.

The Meerpet police booked a case and collected technical data and the statements of the eye witnesses, taking the leads from the available evidence identified and nabbed them.

S.Rathan Singh had a past crime history and was involved in a murder, chain snatchings and property offences in Meerpet and Saroornagar. While Ratan Singh was remanded in judicial custody, the boy juvenile was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).