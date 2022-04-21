Hyderabad: Police arrest two for organizing IPL betting, seize Rs 18,000

Hyderabad: The Chaderghat police arrested two persons on charges of organizing IPL cricket betting in Kaladera and seized Rs.18,000 from them.

The arrested persons were Farhan Ali Khan (26) and Mohd.Yousuf (27), both from Chanchalguda. Police said Khan procured online cricket betting apps, using which they collected money from punters. The money was transferred online to winning punters to evade being tracked.

Following a tip-off, the Hyderabad Task Force along with the Chaderghat police raided a rented house in Kaladera and nabbed them.

