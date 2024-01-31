Hyderabad police arrest woman facilitating cyber fraud by providing bank accounts

Shruthi Mayur Bafna, a resident of Hyderabad helped fraudsters by providing her bank accounts details. The fraudsters in turn provided the bank details to unsuspecting victims of investment fraud and asked them to transfer the money

By Telangana Today Updated On - 31 January 2024, 11:21 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A woman who helped cyber conmen by providing bank accounts to enable cyber frauds was arrested by the Hyderabad police on Wednesday.

Shruthi Mayur Bafna, a resident of Hyderabad helped fraudsters by providing her bank accounts details. The fraudsters in turn provided the bank details to unsuspecting victims of investment fraud and asked them to transfer the money.

Also Read Mild tension prevails at Hyderabad’s Filmnagar after group of persons attack liquor outlet

“Shruthi was paid a commission between 10 to 15 per cent for the fraud,” said the Cybercrime police officials.

She was arrested and remanded.