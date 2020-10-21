Hyderabad: Police book counter cases against groups

The alleged civil fight is between residents of block A and B against block C of Indu Fortune Fields apartment complex

By | Published: 11:37 pm

Hyderabad: The Kukatpally Housing Board police booked counter cases against two groups who are residents of Indu Fortune Fields in Kukatpally over a garbage dumping issue. The alleged civil fight is between residents of block A and B against block C of the apartment complex, police said.

A case has been booked against the C Block office bearer and another person for alleging trespassing into the apartment premises, illegally occupying the clubhouse and a common parking area in front of Block C.

In the counter complaint, residents of Block C alleged that after some Covid-19 positive cases were reported in A and B blocks, the residents there started dumping garbage in Block C. Based on the counter complaints, the KPHB police booked counter cases and took up investigation.

