Hyderabad: Police constable booked for cheating woman

The suspected cop, whose identity is yet to be revealed had met the woman at the Begumpet airport and became friends.

By Sandeep Erukala Updated On - 11:00 AM, Sat - 30 December 23

Hyderabad: A case was booked against a police constable working as a gunman for allegedly cheating a woman on promise of marriage at Ramgopalpet.

He sexually violated her promising to marry and later started avoiding her.

Based on her complaint, the Ramgopalpet police are investigating.

More details are awaited.