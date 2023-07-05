Hyderabad: Police detains Raghunandan Rao at Alwal

The police took the MLA into custody near the Hakimpet Air Force Station and shifted him to the Alwal police station.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:46 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

Hyderabad: Dubbaka BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao was detained by the police at Alwal while he was on his way to Gajwel to meet the persons who were injured in the clashes reported on Monday over defiling a statue of Chatrapathi Shivaji.

Communal disturbance was reported at Gajwel in last two days after a man relieved himself near the statue of Shivaji on Monday night. The man was caught and handed over to the police.

Tension continues to simmer in the town following stone pelting on a mosque on Tuesday.