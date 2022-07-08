Hyderabad Police get new mobile numbers; to be operational from August 1

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:05 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police, who have been using cellular services for official communication for several years now, have gone in for a change in the service provider, with all mobile numbers set to change now.

The City Police were for long subscribers of the Central government-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, but with the BSNL reportedly not being updated to current needs, the force has now turned to other options. The drawbacks with the BSNL’s service included frequent call drops, connection problems and very poor mobile data, officials said, adding that the force was now migrating to Airtel. This also came after many unit officers expressed their dissatisfaction about BSNL connectivity to Director General of Police M.Mahender Reddy.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Airtel has been signed with a better plan at half the price, officials said, adding that the City Police would be changing to the new service provider by replacing the present numbers with new sets of numbers in a phased manner.

The new series for Hyderabad Police will be starting from 87126-60-XXX and 87126-61-XXX. In these two series, the last 3 digits are arranged in a logical order for the convenience of the general public and easy identification, officials said.

The new series of mobile numbers will come into operation from August 1.

Numbers/ Series allotted – Officer/Unit

87126-60-001 – Police Commissioner, Hyderabad

87126-60-002 – Additional Commissioner (Law and Order)

87126-60-003 – Additional Commissioner (Crime and SIT)

87126-60-004 – Joint Commissioner CCS and Detective Department.

87126-60-005 – Joint Commissioner (Special Branch)

87126-60-006- Joint Commissioner (Admin)

87126-60-007 – Joint Commissioner (Traffic)

87126-60-008 – Joint Commissioner (CAR)

87126- 60 -000 – Main Police Control Room

87126- 61 -000 – Main Police Control Room

87126-60-600 – Traffic Police Control Room.