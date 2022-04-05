Hyderabad police pre-recruitment training exam: Instructions for candidates released

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:12 PM, Tue - 5 April 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City police has released important instructions for candidates appearing for the pre-recruitment training examination.

According to instructions, all candidates must carry their own exam pad. Otherwise, they are not allowed into the examination hall. Aadhaar card is mandatory. Candidates must carry a black or blue pen and also masks are compulsory.

Cell Phones must be switched off in the examination hall. Own water bottles should be carried and the candidate must show a screenshot of their hall ticket number, name, and father’s name from the pdf document.

The exam comprises two sections: arithmetic & reasoning and general studies. The paper carries a total of 200 questions and the total marks allotted are 200. The duration of the exam is three hours (2.30 pm to 5.30 pm). However, all the candidates should report to their respective examination centres by 1.30 pm.

Candidates who have applied for pre-recruitment training offered by Hyderabad Police can download their hall tickets from https://form.jotform/220862105801042. After clicking the link, candidates have to key in their mobile phone through which they have registered and then, the hall ticket can be downloaded. The candidate should appear for the screening test at the designated centre.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .