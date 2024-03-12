| Hyderabad Police Resort To Lathi Charge To Control Unruly Crowd Gathered For Free Haleem

The hotel ‘Aazebo’ was inaugurated on Tuesday and the management decided to provide haleem free of cost to the public.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 March 2024, 08:59 PM

Hyderabad: A few persons sustained injuries when the police resorted to a lathi charge to disperse an unruly crowd that gathered for a ‘free haleem’ at a restaurant at Chaderghat on Tuesday.

On coming to know about it, a big crowd gathered in front of the hotel and a near stamped situation prevailed.

On realizing that the situation was going out of hand, the police resorted to a mild lathi charge and dispersed the mob.

The restaurant had halted its business for an hour till semblance was brought by the police and management.