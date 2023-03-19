Hyderabad Police sports meet concludes at Shiv Kumar Lal Police Stadium

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:15 AM, Sun - 19 March 23

Closing ceremony of the Hyderabad city police 4-day sports meet.

Hyderabad: The four-day Hyderabad City Police sports meet at Shiv Kumar Lal Police Stadium concluded with a spectacular closing ceremony on Saturday.

K.Ramakrishna Rao, Special Chief Secretary Finance, who presided over the ceremony, received the guard of honour from all the sports contingents. The highlight of the day was the tug of war between the chief guest team and the police commissioner team, which saw the chief guest team emerge as the winners.

Fencing was a special attraction of the event, while the 100-meter sprints and relays by men and women left the audience spellbound. The scintillating dance performances and patriotic songs added to the excitement of the day.

The closing ceremony also included the distribution of trophies and medals to the winners of various events. CAR headquarters was the overall winner in the competition and the CSW-Taskforce team stood second. Constable Revanth of CAR and WPC Sahiti of South east zone stood as the fastest man and woman of HCP.

Lauding the competitive spirit, Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand congratulated the winners.