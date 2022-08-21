Hyderabad police to add more patrol vehicles



More vehicles will be deployed at Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills police stations to help reduce emergency response time.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police will be increasing the patrolling vehicles strength at Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills police stations to reduce the emergency response time in view of high number of Dial 100 calls from these areas.

A high-level committee comprising Joint Commissioner of Police (CAR Headquarters), Kartikeya, Joint CP (Detective Department), Gajarao Bhupal, and DCP (IT cell), Satish with the assistance of Additional DCP (Motor Transport), Burhan Ali, studied the existing patrolling system and gave recommendations.

The committee was formed to study the present patrolling system to enhance visible policing, optimise the utilisation of resources available to curb crime in large jurisdictional areas in the city, said Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand.

The committee has studied extensively the patrol car system, the Dial 100 calls volume and the jurisdictions of all police stations in Hyderabad city with the aid of last one-year data before listing the recommendations.

With an objective for swift police services response to public grievances redressal through patrol car delivery mechanism in times of emergency and to enhance the overall visibility of police, the committee has made certain recommendations, said the Commissioner.

Anand directed the officials to strengthen the patrol system by allotting additional patrol cars and manpower to the existing patrol fleet of two police stations – Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills – as these have large jurisdiction area, high Dial 100 call volume and thus higher work load.

The step will significantly improve the response time of the field police officers to attend Dial 100 calls as quickly as possible besides enhancement of visibility and to improve confidence among common public, he said.

The police stations having larger jurisdictions have also been allotted extra quota of fuel for their patrol vehicles, he said. Now 104 Police patrol cars are allotted additional fuel per month by rationalisation of work load and kilometres covered.