Hyderabad: Police to beef up security at mosques in view of Friday prayers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:14 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

Hyderabad: The City police are making elaborate security arrangements for the Friday prayers in backdrop of the developments involving Goshamahal legislator T Raja Singh.

Usually on Fridays, there are large gatherings at all mosques in the afternoon and police fear there could be more protests.

Police personnel will be deployed near all important mosques in the city. Police will have a special focus on the older parts of the city in view of the violent protests reported in the last three days following Singh’s controversial remarks. A large deployment of police force will be made near the Charminar as around 5,000 people attend Friday prayers at the Mecca Masjid.

Religious leaders and community leaders appealed to the people to attend the Friday prayers at the mosques near their houses and to avoid participating in rallies and meetings as the police have initiated action against the legislator.