Hyderabad Police to file petition seeking custody of three terror suspects

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:06 PM, Sun - 9 October 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police will file a petition before the court seeking the custody of three suspects who were arrested for allegedly planning to carryout grenade attacks and lone wolf attacks at crowded places in the city.

The police had arrested Abdul Zahed, Mohd Sameeuddin alias Mohd Sami and Maaz Hassan Farooq, all residents of Hyderabad, in the case on last Sunday. The police seized four hand grenades and Rs. 5.41 lakh cash was seized.

“We need to interrogate them to find out the more about their network. So a custody petition will be filed in the court,” said an official of Hyderabad police.

The police had alleged that Zahed along with Maaz and Sami planned to target crowded places in the city. Zahed allegedly was in touch with Pakistan-based terrorist Farhatullah Ghauri, Siddique Bin Osman alias Rafique alias Abu Hamzala and Abdul Majeed alias Chotu. On instructions of Farhatullah and others, he had allegedly received Rs. 30 lakh through hawala channels.

The four grenades were reportedly handed over to Sami at Manoharabad in Medak district in September end.