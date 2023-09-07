Hyderabad-Pondicherry flights to make a comeback as SpiceJet resumes bookings

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:46 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

Hyderabad: SpiceJet is all set to resume services from Pondicherry to Hyderabad and Bengaluru after a temporary suspension due to operational difficulties. It has now reopened bookings for these routes starting October.

SpiceJet temporarily halted these routes in June, citing various challenges, including a shortage of available flights.

The airline’s journey in Pondicherry has been marked by several highs and lows over the past decade. It initially launched operations in Pondicherry back in 2013, offering a direct flight connecting Pondicherry and Bengaluru. However, within a year, SpiceJet faced viability challenges that led to the discontinuation of services on this route.

It re-entered the Pondicherry airspace in 2017, initially connecting Pondicherry to Hyderabad and later extending its services to Bengaluru. However, the pandemic wreaked havoc on the aviation industry, and SpiceJet was forced to withdraw its flights from both the Hyderabad and Bengaluru routes once again.

SpiceJet is gearing up to reconnect Pondicherry with Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The airline has officially reopened bookings for these routes, starting from October 2023.