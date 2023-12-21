| Hyderabad President Murmus At Home Event In Rashtrapathi Nilayam To Cause Traffic Diversions On Friday

Hyderabad: President Murmu’s ‘At Home’ event in Rashtrapati Nilayam to cause traffic diversions on Friday

The traffic police asked the citizens to take note of the programme and plan their movements accordingly.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:41 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: In view of the ‘At Home’ programme being hosted by the President of India Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Nilayam on Friday, the traffic police issued an advisory on the traffic diversions between 3 pm and 5 pm.

The traffic will be stopped or diverted at Lothkunta T-Junction, MCEME Signal, Lal Bazar T-Junction, Trimulgherry X Roads, Secunderabad Club in Gate, Tivoli X Roads, Plaza X Roads, SBI Junction, Rasoolpura, PNT Flyover, Green Lands, Monappa Junction, V V Statue Junction, Khairatabad, Punjagutta, NFCL NTR Bhavan and Jubilee Hills Check Post.

The traffic police asked the citizens to take note of the programme and plan their movements accordingly.