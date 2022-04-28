Hyderabad: Puvvada lays foundation for nursing college at Tarnaka RTC Hospital

Published Date - 07:25 PM, Thu - 28 April 22

Hyderabad: A new nursing college is all set to be established within the premises of TSRTC Hospital in Tarnaka.

On Thursday, Transport Minister, Puvvada Ajay Kumar laid the foundation stone for the nursing college and inaugurated state-of-the-art medical infrastructure worth nearly Rs. 3.70 crore, which will further strengthen healthcare facilities at the Tarnaka Hospital.

The nursing college will have 50 nursing seats out of which 30 will be available under Convenor Quota while the remaining 20 will be filled through Management Quota. Ajay Kumar said that five nursing seats out of the allotted 50 will be for children of TSRTC employees.

The Minister also inaugurated a 20-bedded ICU developed at a cost of Rs.80 lakh, a 4-bedded dialysis facility with Rs15 lakh worth of dialysis machines and an exclusive oxygen plant developed by Round Table India with a cost of Rs. 1.2 crore and a canteen established at a cost Rs 1.5 crore.

The TSRTC Hospital, which earlier used to exclusively cater only to RTC employees and their relatives will now provide healthcare facilities to general public in its OP facilities. A temporary building has been made available for nursing students till the construction of the new nursing college in completed.

Chairman, TSRTC , Bajireddy Goverdhan, MD, VC Sajjanar and other senior officials and healthcare workers from the hospital were present.

