Hyderabad: Q-City announces launch of Q-Hub Start-Up Q-urator Series

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:10 PM, Thu - 19 May 22

After Grand Success of Q-Hub Start-Up Labs (Incubator By Q-City). Q-HUB START-UP Q-URATOR SERIES will provide additional support to startups which aims to provide the necessary wherewithal to entrepreneurs & start-ups.

Hyderabad: The Q-City Management, in the presence of Harry Cregan and Malathi Marisetti, General Manager, Q-City, announced the launch of Q-Hub Start-Up Q-urator Series – An endeavor by Q-City and Q-Hub Start-up Labs to promote the start-up culture in Hyderabad.

Q-Hub Start-Up Labs provides world-class amenities, facilities and networking opportunities and the right ecosystem to entrepreneurs and early-stage start-ups, for them to bring their big ideas to fruition. The inaugural event of the series was very well attended with Q-City tenants and many early-stage start-ups making their presence felt.

Speaking about Q-Hub, Harry Cregan said, “I am delighted at the progress we have made, ever since we launched Q-Hub last year. Now we can proudly say that Q-Hub is playing host to some very promising start-ups like Honc, Happy Healthy Life, My School Italy and Kenisha Styles among others.”

Malathi Marisetti added, “Q-City, over the years, has grown as the first choice for several global IT giants, and is now playing host to some of the most promising ideas that have the potential to become the market leaders of tomorrow.”