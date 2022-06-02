Hyderabad: Rachakonda CP Mahesh Bhagwat felicitates UPSC ranker

Published: Updated On - 05:50 PM, Thu - 2 June 22

Hyderabad: Civil Services AIR 204 Akavaram Sasya Reddy, who was mentored for personality test by Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M.Bhagwat and his team, was felicitated here on Thursday.

Sasya Reddy, a Civil Engineering graduate had prepared on her own, except for online crash course in Political Science and International Relations with Shibhra Rajan. After the demise of her father, she had worked part time and supported her family too, while continuing her preparations for the civil services.

She scored 184 rank in the interview held by the union Public Service Commission and will be soon joining the Indian Administrative Service under the Economically Weaker Section category.

