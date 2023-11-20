Hyderabad: Two construction workers killed in indoor stadium slab collapse

Five others were injured at the indoor stadium in Kanakamamidi in Moinabad on the city outskirts on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:11 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Hyderabad: Two construction workers died and at least five others injured when the slab and side wall of an under construction indoor stadium collapsed at Kanakamamidi in Moinabad on the city outskirts on Monday.

The incident occurred when construction work was in progress at the site.

On receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and took up the rescue operation. Two bodies were recovered and five injured were shifted to the hospital. The Moinabad police are investigating.

Details awaited.