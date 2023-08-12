Hyderabad: Rains bring respite from sultry weather

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:08 PM, Sat - 12 August 23

Hyderabad: After a brief hiatus, Hyderabad experienced a refreshing change on Saturday morning as rains swept through the region. The day remained cloudy, accompanied by a noticeable drop in the maximum temperature.

These welcomed showers provided much-needed relief to the residents who had been grappling with sultry weather conditions over the past few days.

Langar Houz took the lead, recording 28.5 mm by 11 pm. Following closely, Miyapur registered 21.3 mm of rain, while Kapra received 18.3 mm. Other localities, including Banjara Hills, Monda Market, Moosapet, Asifnagar, Dabeerpura, and Lingampally, also witnessed a good share of showers.

According to weather experts, the city will remain rain-free until nightfall.