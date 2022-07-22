Hyderabad rains: GHMC, HMWS&SB, DRF teams get into action

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:16 PM, Fri - 22 July 22

Source: Twitter/Director EV&DM, GHMC.

Hyderabad: As the rains returned to lash the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB ) and other departments deployed their personnel and machinery.

The GHMC monsoon teams and Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams were out in the field to attend rain related complaints.

Simultaneously, the HMWS&SB inspected the manholes in the city and replaced the damaged ones while keeping two gates each of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar, open.

Meanwhile, the vents of Hussain Sagar were being monitored as the water level by evening was recorded at 513.44 m against the Full Tank Level (FTL) of 513.41 m. The water board also is testing water supplied to various localities of Godavari Drinking Water Supply areas and slums.

After the recent torrential rains, the GHMC has fixed over 3,200 potholes, 1,456 water logging points apart from clearing 419 tree branches.

Emergency Phone Numbers:

*GHMC Helpline: 040 2111 1111

*DRF assistance: 040 29555500

*HMWS&SB Customer Care: 155 313

Water Levels (On Friday evening):

Hussain Sagar

*Water level: 513.18 m

* FTL: 513.41 m

* Maximum Water level (MWL): 514.75 m

Osman Sagar

* FTL: 1,790 feet (3.9 TMC)

* Present level: 1,786.4 feet (3.09 TMC)

* Inflow: 200 cusecs

* Outflow : 208 cusecs

* Gates opened: 2

Himayat Sagar

* FTL: 1763.50 feet (2.97 TMC)

* Present level: 1,760.4 (2.34 TMC)

* Inflow: 100 cusecs

* Outflow: 330 cusecs

* Gates opened: 2