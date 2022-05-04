Hyderabad Rains: Portion of Shankar Mutt-VST road caves in

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:42 PM, Wed - 4 May 22

Hyderabad: A portion of the Shankar Mutt – VST Junction road caved in following the heavy rains that lashed the city on Wednesday. The stretch was already excavated to construct a steel flyover near VST Junction.

With a nala running under the portion of the road that caved in, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) staff and police reached the spot and took precautionary measures. Presently commuters are not being allowed on the road and traffic has been diverted to avoid untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, GHMC staff and its Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams are addressing rain related issues in other areas too. They cleared water logging, removed uprooted trees and cleaned catch pits.

