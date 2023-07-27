Hyderabad rains: Rachakonda police asks people to take necessary precautions

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:11 AM, Thu - 27 July 23

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police issued an advisory asking people to take precautions in view of heavy rains in the city.

The police asked the parents not to send their children outside their houses unnecessary and to explain them about the danger of open manholes on the roads. The police asked the parents to explain about the risks involved in carelessly touching the power sockets in the house.

Citizens were advised not to go near flooded culverts, road underpass, small bridges and overflowing water bodies for their own safety. The police asked public not go near electrical transformers and snapped power cables lying on the roads.

It asked people to reach out the police on Dial 100 for any assistance.