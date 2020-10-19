Hyderabad Rains: Relief amount to be delivered at doorstep

Telangana government issues operational guidelines to help rain-hit

By | Published: 11:45 pm 11:53 pm

Hyderabad: The State government has issued operational guidelines for providing relief aid of Rs 10,000 each to the families affected by the recent flooding in GHMC and other Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the State. The officials have been instructed to deliver the amount at the doorsteps of the affected families and obtain an acknowledgement from the head of the family concerned.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has already directed the officials to release Rs 550 crore to carry out relief operations in flood-affected areas in the GHMC and other ULBs. The relief amount will be distributed through a mobile application provided to the enumeration teams, which will capture the geo-coordinates and family details. Further, relevant details of the affected families, including Aadhaar number and other details, are to be obtained through the mobile app.

As per the fresh orders, the GHMC Commissioner has been instructed to constitute locality-wise a three-member inter-departmental team comprising a special officer, GHMC/municipal official and another official from either revenue or any other departments. These teams will conduct enumeration for distributing the relief amount in all inundated houses covering all the deserving sections, including slums and other areas severely impacted due to the rains. The officials have been instructed to involve public representatives during the distribution of relief material and ensure there is no duplication.

In the adjoining ULBs around the GHMC, the District Collector in consultation with the local Municipal Commissioner should constitute a similar three-member team. It would be the responsibility of the relief team led by the special officer to ensure that the distribution of relief takes place properly as per the guidelines.

In his orders, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said the relief amount was an immediate measure by the State government to provide instant relief to all the affected families. The officials were directed to commence the relief distribution from Tuesday and complete it within a week.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .