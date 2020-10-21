Hyderabad rains: Students in distress as flood waters damage certificates

By | Published: 12:06 am 10:54 pm

Hyderabad: The recent floods have pushed students staying in affected regions into distress, as many of them have lost their valuable educational certificates and study materials. As a result, the student community finds itself in a crisis and awaits clear instructions from authorities over the process of applying for copies.

Niaz Ahmed, a degree student from Al Jubail colony, said that when the water levels increased in the colony, they went to the terrace leaving behind everything. “All educational certificates and books were washed away by the gushing waters. I am left with nothing now,” he said.

Another student, Mohd Iqbal, a resident of Kabgirnagar in Falaknuma, said that a few days ago he had obtained the SSC certificate. “The certificate and other important documents are soiled now. I spoke to the school management and they told me to wait until the government gives new guidelines,” he said.

As a practice, the boards and universities ask students to approach police and get a ‘lost certificate’ or ‘not traced certificate’ to issue a duplicate marks memo or degree. Mohd Farooq Taher, convener legal advisory committee, All India Ideal Teacher’s Association, said that the government should issue instructions to waive the fee for duplicate copy.

“The government should issue instructions to boards or universities to consider the missing certificate or letter issued by the school/ college management to avoid hardship to the students,” he said.

Abdul Hafeez, president Students Islamic Organization (SIO), Hyderabad, said, “Keeping in view the prevailing situation, the State government should also not make FIR copy or lost certificate mandatory. Also, the fees to obtain a certificate should be waved off”.

Govt orders to issue fresh certificates free of cost

The State government on Tuesday has directed the education department and universities to issue fresh duplicate certificates, free of cost, as and when students apply either online or offline.

The government issued an order to this effect as several student submitted representations that they have lost their certificates or damaged due to unprecedented rains and floods resulted in inundation of the houses.

In an order, Special Chief Secretary to Government, Education, Chitra Ramachandran said all students who require a copy of their lost certificate can apply to the concerned authority duly giving their details-name, type of exam, hall-ticket number and year of exam. The applications can be made online or offline. The authorities are advised to issue these certificates on application free of cost, the order read.

