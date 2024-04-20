Hyderabad receives refreshing rain after heatwave

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 April 2024, 12:04 PM

Hyderabad: After enduring scorching temperatures for a week, Hyderabad finally experienced a refreshing downpour during the early hours of Saturday. The much-needed relief came as a welcome respite to residents who had been battling intense heat in recent days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin, the city is expected to witness a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of rain, thunderstorms, or dust storms until April 24.

The onset of rainfall was heralded by thunder and lightning in the early hours of Saturday, followed by a steady downpour. By 9:00 am, several areas in the city recorded significant rainfall, with Gachibowli receiving 12.5 mm, Chandrayangutta 12.3 mm, Khairatabad 11.3 mm, Asifnagar 10.8 mm, and Nampally 10.5 mm.

Almost the entire city experienced showers, providing much-needed relief to areas like Serilingampally, Saroornagar, Charminar, Uppal, Amberpet, Bandlaguda, and Malkajgiri.

The Disaster Response Force (DRF) team swiftly cleared 22 water stagnation areas and catch pits across the city after being deployed to clear blockages.

The impact of the rainfall was also felt in the temperature, with the average maximum temperature expected to drop to 37 degrees Celsius on Saturday.