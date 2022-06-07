Hyderabad: Recently married man killed in road crash

Published Date - 07:21 PM, Tue - 7 June 22

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old youngster, who had got married barely two weeks ago, died after a rashly driven private college bus hit his motorcycle in Moinabad on the city outskirts on Monday night.

The victim, K Parandhama, an electrician from Gollapalli in Chevella, was working for a resort in Shankarpally. According to the police, Parandhama, who got married on May 25, had gone to attend a function at a relative’s house at Jeevanguda in Moinabad. The incident occurred when he was returning after dropping a relative at Himayathnagar.

When he reached near Amdapur village, the bus belonging to Bhaskar Medical College hit his motorcycle from behind. Parandhama fell off the bike and came under the wheels of the bus.

The bus driver was taken into custody. Mild tension prevailed at Bhaskar Hospital with relatives of the victim staging a protest.