Hyderabad: Red Rose Group’s first supermarket launched at Falaknuma

An important part of the supermarket is a ‘live bakery’ set up by the Pista House where in the bakers will prepare items in public view

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:26 PM, Sat - 14 January 23

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Animal Husbandry Minister T.Srinivas Yadav participated in the launch of Red Rose Group of Companies’ first supermarket store ‘Red Rose Mart’ at Falaknuma here on Saturday.

Spread around 26,000 sft area, the supermarket located on the arterial Falaknuma – Charminar, stocks fast moving consumer products, coffee shop, meat store, vegetable and fruits corner, sweet meat store, cosmetics, imitation jewelry and a pharmacy. “We are following low price policy to cater to the consumers. We will be setting up more stores in the city,” said Zia ur Rahman, one of the owners.

An important part of the supermarket is a ‘live bakery’ set up by the Pista House where in the bakers will prepare items in public view. “The idea is to let people know how much we stress for food safety and hygiene. Various bakers items will be prepared, baked and sold here,” said M A Majeed, owner of Pista House.