Hyderabad: Runners take pledge to end child labour

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:04 PM, Sun - 26 June 22

Representatives from the founding member companies of ECHO taking a pledge to stop child labour, ahead of the half-marathon.

Hyderabad: Enabling Child and Human Rights for Seed Companies (ECHO) organised a half-marathon for the seed industry to enhance awareness and commemorate World Day Against Child Labour (June 12, 2022) at Necklace Road. More than 250 participants from various seed companies and NGOs participated in the marathon.

The representatives from the founding member companies of ECHO viz. Glocal, Bayer, Syngenta, East-West Seed, BASF-Nunhems, UPL- Advanta, HM Clause and Seed Works took the initiative to organize and make the event successful, a press release said.

Before starting the marathon, the participants took a solemn pledge not to engage child labour and rise against it that was delivered by M R Venkat Reddy, National Coordinator from MV Foundation.

Dr Davuluri Venkateshwarulu, Director, ECHO Forum and child labour expert said the aim of the event was to raise awareness and correct the damages brought by the Covid pandemic to child labour scenario in general and the seed sector in particular.