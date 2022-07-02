Hyderabad Sailing Week from July 4

Published Date - 09:29 PM, Sat - 2 July 22

Hyderabad: Over 75 sailors from across the country will be seen in action when the 36th edition of the Hyderabad Sailing Week begins from Monday at the Secunderabad Sailing Club.

The six-day event, which will culminate on July 11, will have notable clubs like Army yachting Node Mumbai, INWTC Navy Mumbai, Trishna Sailing Club Army Mysore, National Sailing School Bhopal, Yacht club of Hyderabad, Navy Boys School Goa and others.

They will participate in different categories of races such as Olympic and Asian Games classes – Laser standard (ILCA 7) Open Men, Laser Radial (ILCA 6) Women & Open, Laser 4.7 (ILCA 4) Youth Boys & Girls.

This year will see highest participation in the Youth Boys and Youth Girls class the ILCA 4. The young sailors are all below 17 and mostly still in school. The Secunderabad Club is probably one of the few Clubs in the world which has its own Sailing Annexe overlooking the vast and picturesque Hussain Sagar Lake. The Sailing Annexe is especially devoted to the activity of sailing and Water Sports. It is one of the oldest sailing clubs in the country with a history nearing 150 years.

Honorary Secretary, Secunderabad Sailing club, Vikrant Boorugu said, “This sailing event has been accredited as a Yachting Association of India (YAI) Ranking event. This means that the ranking of a sailor at the Hyderabad Sailing Week will be considered towards overall National Ranking and subsequent selections for various national and international championships including Selection for Asian games.”