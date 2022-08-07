Hyderabad sailors Lahri, Vaishnavi clinch bronze in National Ranking Regatta

Hyderabad: Hyderabad sailors Lahri Komaravelly and Vaishnavi Veeravamsham clinched bronze in the National Ranking Regatta held in the Krishna Raja Sagara Reservoir, Mysore.

The 12-year-old, Lahri, braced herself while the wind speeds dropped to less than five knots and moved faster than other sailors to clinch a bronze medal against the top sailors. Lahari finished the regatta with 81 penalty points.

Hyderabad’s Bunny Bongur finished 11th in the boys category.

“This medal was miraculous given that Lahiri participated for the first time at a national ranking event. This regatta will be the memory of her life,” said Suheim Sheikh, the president of the Yacht Club of Hyderabad.

Final Penalty Points: Gold: Divayanshi Mishra 11(Bhopal); Silver: Shagun Jha 58 (Bhopal); Bronze: Lahiri Komaravelly 81 (Hyderabad).