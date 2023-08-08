Hyderabad schools declared holidays on August 29-30 for Group-II exam centers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:04 PM, Tue - 8 August 23

Hyderabad: The School Education department on Monday declared August 29 and 30 as holidays for the schools which have been identified as the centres for the Group – II recruitment examination.

In a proceeding, School Education director A Sri Devasena has directed the district educational officers to take necessary action in the matter.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) had notified 783 Group–II posts for which a total of 5,51,943 candidates applied. The recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 29 and 30.