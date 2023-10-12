| Weekend Guide Attend These Interesting Events In Hyderabad This Weekend

If you're looking to discover different activities apart from Dandiya nights, here are some handpicked events taking place in the city this weekend.

Hyderabad: Ahead of Dussehra, the city is filled with a festive atmosphere all around. If you’re looking to discover different activities apart from Dandiya nights, here are some handpicked events taking place in the city this weekend.

Central India’s Biggest Sale:

Grab your bags to indulge in a shopping spree as Hyderabad is all set to host a two-day exhibition featuring a diverse array of handloom, linens, luggage, decor, clothing, and over 100 varieties, all at budget-friendly prices.

When: October 14-15, 10 am to 10 pm

Where: Marriott Hotel & Convention Centre, Tank Bund Road; Kamma Sangham, Ameerpet Road.

Registrations: Free entry

Bengali Food Festival:

Indulge in an incredible showcase of authentic Bengali cuisine featuring a plethora of delectable vegetarian as well as non-vegetarian delights

When: October 13-15, 7 pm to 11 pm

Where: Qube Cafe, Kondapur

Registrations: Paytm Insider

Black & Bright:

Join the charcoal workshop that explores dual art forms, where you can play with the greys, blacks, and whites using charcoal or make it vibrant using the rainbow palette.

When: October 15, 12 pm to 3 pm

Where: Theia Bistro & Bar

Registrations: Contact +918249259616

Kissa Hyderabad:

Join the house gathering where like-minded individuals from the same city come together to connect and indulge in fun activities, games, and much more.

When: October 14

Where: Private location

Registrations: Contact 7726010344

Navvula Garage:

The Telugu stand-up and improv comedy show is curated for the family audience and is a treat for those who enjoy the Telugu language.

When: October 14, 6 pm

Where: Aaromale Café, film Nagar

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Singalong Sundays:

Sing along and let go of all your stress as Hyderabad’s renowned DJs play familiar and heartwarming tunes

When: October 15 to December 10, 8 pm onwards

Where: Kismet, The Park, Somajiguda

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Championship Cat Show:

Connect with fellow cat parents and enthusiasts and allow your cat to make new friends at this biggest cat show in the city.

When: October 15, 10 am

Where: HF Convention, Rajendranagar

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Museum Walk:

Join the walk with Beyound Hyderabad, at the State Archaeology Museum to learn the history of old Egyptian mummy and many other artefacts

When: October 15, 2.30 – 5 pm

Where: State Archaeology Museum, Lakdi-ka-pul

Registrations: https://www.instagram.com/beyond_hyderabad/