Weekend guide: Attend these interesting events in Hyderabad this weekend

Hyderabad: Ahead of Dussehra, the city is filled with a festive atmosphere all around. If you’re looking to discover different activities apart from Dandiya nights, here are some handpicked events taking place in the city this weekend.
Central India’s Biggest Sale:
Grab your bags to indulge in a shopping spree as Hyderabad is all set to host a two-day exhibition featuring a diverse array of handloom, linens, luggage, decor, clothing, and over 100 varieties, all at budget-friendly prices.
When: October 14-15, 10 am to 10 pm
Where: Marriott Hotel & Convention Centre, Tank Bund Road; Kamma Sangham, Ameerpet Road.
Registrations: Free entry
Bengali Food Festival:
Indulge in an incredible showcase of authentic Bengali cuisine featuring a plethora of delectable vegetarian as well as non-vegetarian delights
When: October 13-15, 7 pm to 11 pm
Where: Qube Cafe, Kondapur
Registrations: Paytm Insider
Black & Bright:
Join the charcoal workshop that explores dual art forms, where you can play with the greys, blacks, and whites using charcoal or make it vibrant using the rainbow palette.
When: October 15, 12 pm to 3 pm
Where: Theia Bistro & Bar
Registrations: Contact +918249259616
Kissa Hyderabad:
Join the house gathering where like-minded individuals from the same city come together to connect and indulge in fun activities, games, and much more.
When: October 14
Where: Private location
Registrations: Contact 7726010344
Navvula Garage:
The Telugu stand-up and improv comedy show is curated for the family audience and is a treat for those who enjoy the Telugu language.
When: October 14, 6 pm
Where: Aaromale Café, film Nagar
Registrations: Available at Book My Show
Singalong Sundays:
Sing along and let go of all your stress as Hyderabad’s renowned DJs play familiar and heartwarming tunes
When: October 15 to December 10, 8 pm onwards
Where: Kismet, The Park, Somajiguda
Registrations: Available at Book My Show
Championship Cat Show:
Connect with fellow cat parents and enthusiasts and allow your cat to make new friends at this biggest cat show in the city.
When: October 15, 10 am
Where: HF Convention, Rajendranagar
Registrations: Available at Book My Show
Museum Walk:
Join the walk with Beyound Hyderabad, at the State Archaeology Museum to learn the history of old Egyptian mummy and many other artefacts
When: October 15, 2.30 – 5 pm
Where: State Archaeology Museum, Lakdi-ka-pul
Registrations: https://www.instagram.com/beyond_hyderabad/