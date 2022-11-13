| Hyderabad Seminar On Study Abroad At Tkr College On Monday

Hyderabad: Seminar on Study Abroad at TKR college on Monday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:20 PM, Sun - 13 November 22

Hyderabad: Y-Axis in association with Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana is organizing a seminar on Study Abroad at TKR college of Engineering and Technology on Monday.

The theme of the event is “Turning Point, Study abroad : Preparing for Global Careers ”, which will give insights on Overseas education.

Faizul Hassan, Assistant vice president, Y-Axis coaching will share his views on study aboard with the students of TKR college. Students can clear their doubts with the team of Y-axis at the seminar.

Dr T Harinath Reddy, Secretary , T Amarnath Reddy, Treasurer TKRCET will be part of the session.