Hyderabad: Six-day long Harikatha Mahotsavamulu to be held from April 12

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:33 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

Hyderabad: Six-day long Harikatha Mahotsavamulu in remembrance of Adibhatla Narayanadas and his prime disciple Neti Lakshminarayana Bhagavatulu, with Yadardha Ramayanam (penned by Das) Harikatha rendition will be held at Sri Sringeri Shankar Math temple premises, Nallakunta from April 12 to 17, daily from 6.15 pm onwards.

Renditions will be delivered by eminent Haridas and will include Srirama Jananam (April 12), Seetha Kalyanam (April 13), Srirama Paduka Pattabhishekam (April 14), Srirama Sugreeva Mytri (April 15), Hanumatsandesam (April 16) and Samrajya Siddhi harikatha (April 17).

Adibhatla is synonymous with ‘Harikatha’ and vice versa. A multi-faceted personality, he belongs to the league of saint-litterateurs and earned reputation as ‘Father of Harikatha’. He penned Harikathas in the most difficult talas like Panchamukhi and Shanmukhi and rendered them in a way that earned recognition even from renowned scholars.

He stole the heart of the king, Mysore Maharaja, in his court with his expertise in playing Veena and later, Ananda Gajapati Maharaja, the then ruler of Vizianagaram, appointed Das as first Principal of Vijayarama College of Music.

His disciple Neti Lakshminarayana Bhagavatulu installed gurus idol on January 25, 1951 on the premises of Lord Siva temple in Satyanarayanapuram, Vijayawada.

Daily guests like Dr Yerramilli Ramaprabha (Carnatic Musician), KV Ramana (Advisor to Telangana Government), Bharateeyam Satyavani, Dr Vanaja, HoD Dance Dept., Telugu University, Dr Uday, J Viswanadha Jayaramulu Bhagavatar, MVS Prasad (Retd. IAS), Upadhyayula Narayanadas along with Ganti Savitri (great grandchildren of Das), Dr N Ananthalakshmi and Dr Prabhala Janaki will participate.

The event is jointly organised by family members of Late Neti Lakshminarayana Bhagavatulu and Annamayya Parivaramu, Hyderabad and coordinated by Yanamandra Venkata Krishnaiah and Burra Padmanabha Sarma Bhagavatulu.

