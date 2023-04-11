Hyderabad to miss out on first solar eclipse of 2023

Although eclipse is set to occur on April 20, Hyderabad will not be in the path of visibility for this event.

Published Date - 04:15 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

Hyderabad: For astrophiles in Hyderabad, the first solar eclipse of 2023 is an eagerly awaited event. With its arrival approaching, many are wondering if the eclipse will be visible from the city. Fortunately, NASA has released information on the eclipse, providing answers to these questions.

The eclipse is set to occur on April 20, and will be the first of its kind for the year. According to NASA’s data, it will be visible from several locations around the world, including South East Asia, East Indies, Australia, the Philippines, New Zealand, Indonesia, and Papua New Guinea. Unfortunately, Hyderabad will not be in the path of visibility for this event.

However, the eclipse is not one to be missed, as it will be a hybrid solar eclipse, meaning that some areas will witness a total solar eclipse, while others will see an annular eclipse. This occurrence will make for a spectacular view for those residing near the locations where the eclipse will be visible.

Astrophiles residing near the places where the eclipse will be visible should gear up to witness this celestial event. With its rarity and beauty, the first solar eclipse of 2023 is sure to be a sight worth seeing.