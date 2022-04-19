Hyderabad: Skywalk at Mindspace thrown open to public

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:38 AM, Tue - 19 April 22

The facility connects Raidurg Metro Station to various locations.

Hyderabad: A one-kilometre skywalk connecting Raidurg Metro Station to various locations in and around the Mindspace Madhapur campus was inaugurated by Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), Minister, KT Rama Rao on Monday.

The facility makes it safe to walk especially for those who commute to work via metro rail. The roofed skywalk has been designed to let techies walk to and from offices without being bothered by traffic on the road.

Taking to Twitter, the office of the Minister tweeted: “MA&UD Minister @KTRTRS inaugurated a 1 km long skywalk in the MindSpace campus. This skywalk connects the Raidurg Metro Station to strategic locations in and around the Mindspace Madhapur campus. This skywalk is expected to ease the commute for around 30,000 people on a daily basis” (sic).

Further describing the features of the skywalk, office of the Minister tweeted, “Adding beauty to the existing infrastructure in the MindSpace campus, the Skywalk has 6 staircases, 5 escalators and 4 lifts. The accessible design aims to make the Skywalk more inclusive and is designed keeping in mind people with disabilities”(sic).

MA&UD Minister @KTRTRS inaugurated a 1 km long Skywalk in the MindSpace campus. This Skywalk connects the Raidurg Metro Station to strategic locations in and around the Mindspace Madhapur campus. This Skywalk is expected to ease commute for around 30,000 people on a daily basis. pic.twitter.com/KN4ZkjahHt — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) April 18, 2022

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .