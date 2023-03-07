Hyderabad: Society of Geologists registered

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:53 PM, Tue - 7 March 23

The Society of Geologists, Hyderabad has been registered under the Society of Registrar Act 2001

Hyderabad: The Society of Geologists, Hyderabad, which has been conceptualized and established with the main objective to advance the science of Geology especially related to natural resources- oil & natural gas, has been registered under the Society of Registrar Act 2001.

The Society also aims to advance the science of Geology related to subsurface fluids, mineral resources, alternate energy sources, engineering Geology and applied Geology aspects.

The elected office bearers of the Society are, A Dinakar Babu- President, A Murli Mukund and Ram Chander Rao – Vice President, Pradeep Kumar Mathur- Secretary, S Ramu- Joint Secretary and TPS Ramana – Treasurer.