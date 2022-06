Hyderabad: Software employee falls to death

Hyderabad: A software employee died, allegedly after he slipped and fell from a multi-storied building, at Deepthisri Nagar in Miyapur on Thursday.

Police said the victim, Sandeep (22), who worked for a software firm in HITEC City, was suspected to have been working on his laptop by sitting on the parapet wall when the mishap occurred.

“While working on his laptop on the fourth floor, he slipped and fell. He died on the spot,” police said.

The Miyapur police are investigating.